Eight were indicted by the Clay Grand Jury on various charges including a 10-count indictment of rape.
-Ronni Hicks, 32, was indicted on 10 counts of rape 3rd degree. Hicks allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old male multiple times.
-Steven Harris, 33, is accused of sexual abuse 1st and sodomy 3rd. He allegedly masturbated in the presence of a minor and touched/rubbed her legs and buttocks and engaged in deviate sexual intercourse.
-Mary Henson, 27, was indicted for criminal abuse 1st as she intentionally permitted a person she has custody of to be abused and caused serious physical injury to a physically helpless person.
-Jacob Jones, 24, is indicted for robbery 1st, burglary 1st, theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and wanton endangerment 1st. Jones allegedly used physical and armed force to commit a theft at the residence of Bertie Weaver and Kelly Smith in February.
-David Smith, 47, is charged with burglary 1st, public intoxication, strangulation 1st, criminal mischief 1st and assault 4th degree domestic violence. On December 31st, Smith allegedly entered the residence of Patricia Smith, while intoxicated, armed with a deadly weapon. During an altercation, he allegedly strangled the female before she was able to get free from his grasp.
-Jonathon Osborne, 39, was indicted for operating a motor vehicle without front lights, failure to maintain insurance, improper equipment and receiving stolen property over $1,000.
-Stephen Hopkins, 32, faces indictment charges of no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle with expired license, failure to produce insurance card and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
-Glenn Henson, 53, was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registry and persistent felony offender 2nd.
