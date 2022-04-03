Several high-profile cases will come before Honorable Judge Oscar G. House in Clay Circuit Court Monday, April 4th on what is commonly known as Rule Day.
-Thomas Daniel Miracle, accused of the complicity to commit murder in the 2015 death of Trevor Dykes, will appear for a motion hearing. Miracle and Ashley Lawson are schedule to stand trial on charges of complicity to commit murder on April 18th.
-Amber Bowling, accused of murdering her newborn baby in December 2018, will also appear for a motion hearing. Her trial is scheduled to begin on April 11th.
-Former police officer Brandon Edwards is set for a pretrial conference on a 2020 charge of prohibited use of electronic communication with a minor.
-David Tipton, charged with two counts of murder from a vehicle accident that claimed the lives of Marshall McQueen, 66, and Melvin McQueen, 63, on February 9th, 2020, is scheduled for a pretrial conference.
-Angela Kay Guth, charged with criminal abuse 1st degree of a child and wanton endangerment 1st from a 2019 incident where a child was burned during a hot water prank, is set for a pretrial conference.
-Robert Gray, accused of robbing Alvin’s Easy Mart in 2020 at gunpoint, is set for a pretrial conference.
-Terry Wagers, charged with the 2020 murder of Johnny Curry, will appear for a case review.
-Jeffrey Sandlin and Timothy Gipson, both charged with murder and complicity to commit murder in the September 2021 death of Lester “Chuckie” Daniels, will appear for a pretrial conference hearing.
-Kathy Stewart, charged with complicity to commit murder in the 2012 death of Earl Woods, is set for a case review.
