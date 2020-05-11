Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner arrested Rodney Merida age 18 of Shawboro, North Carolina on Sunday afternoon May 10, 2020 at approximately 4:15 PM.
The arrest occurred off Jaw Road, approximately 8 miles north of London following a pursuit of a black colored Ford Econoline following an attempted traffic stop after which the driver sped up reaching speeds over 80 mph swerving all over the road placing other motorists at risk. The vehicle lost control crashing into a tree and over turning and the male driver attempted to flee on foot. Following a short foot chase and a scuffle with deputies the suspect was taken into custody and had to be escorted to the police car.
This subject screamed and cursed and created a disturbance while being escorted to the police car. Once placed inside the cruiser, this subject frantically jumped up and down and banged his head on the Windows in the police car continually trying to kick the window out.
This individual was determined to be under the influence. Rodney Merida was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; speeding more than 26 mph over the limit; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; failure to wear seatbelts; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – second-degree; reckless driving. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
