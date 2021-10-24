Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Bo Harris along with Deputy Hobie daugherty and shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Calain Anthony Myers age 18 of Hopper Creek Road, Crab Orchard, KY early Saturday morning October 23, 2021 at approximately 2:32 AM. The arrest occurred on I 75 near exit 25 approximately 14 miles South of London after deputies were alerted by the Madison County Sheriff's office to observe for a white colored Dodge Avenger which they had attempted to stop and Madison County and the vehicle refused to stop. Madison County Sheriff's office terminated the pursuit at exit 62 near Mount Vernon and contacted Laurel County Sheriff's office to observe for the vehicle. At approximately 2:17 AM Laurel Sheriff's deputies observed the vehicle traveling southbound and clocked the vehicle traveling at 106 mph. Laurel Sheriff's deputies attempted to traffic stop the vehicle utilizing emergency equipment however the vehicle continued southbound on I 75 at speeds over 120 mph weaving in and out of traffic and passing vehicles in the emergency lane. Laurel deputies alerted the state police, Corbin city police and Whitley County Sheriff's office to assist on the traffic stop. Kentucky state police deployed spike strips at exit 25 near Corbin causing the vehicle to stop on the shoulder there where the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Laurel Sheriff's deputies charged the driver with speeding more than 26 mph over the limit; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; eight counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim; possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; no operator's license; reckless driving. Deputies noted that the driver only had a learner's permit. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Madison County Sheriff's office also placed charges on the suspect for violations that occurred in Madison County.
Assisting on the arrest were: for the Laurel County Sheriff's office the arresting officer – Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Bo Harris. Also assisting were Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Hobie daugherty, Deputy Tommy Houston and shift Sgt. John Inman. For Kentucky state police: trooper Shawn Boroviak, and trooper Justin Creekmore. For Corbin Police Department officers Wade Mitchell and Estes Rhodes. Trooper Creekmore deployed the spike strips at mile marker 25.
