Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 29, 2022 at approximately 10:50 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Willie Smith, 44 of Jackson County. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when K9 Deputy Brumley came into contact with the above mentioned subject and a female subject sitting in a vehicle in front of a business. Upon making contact K9 Deputy Brumley noted that a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the car, during the search Deputy Brumley located a plastic baggie suspected to be methamphetamine at which time the above mentioned subject claimed to be his.
Willie Smith, 44 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine)
