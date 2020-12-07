Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 3, 2020 at approximately 9:00 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, CSO Deputy Shawn Curry, CSO Deputy Jerry Neeley and CSO Deputy Darrell Goins arrested Charles “Chuck” Hill, 50 of Turkey Hollow Road. The arrest occurred at a residence on Turkey Hollow Road, when Deputies received information on the whereabouts of the above mentioned subject. Upon arrival, Deputies stated one male subject exited a vehicle and took off on foot. It was later discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Morehead. The above mentioned subject was wanted for a Clay County Indictment Warrant pertaining to conspiracy of trafficking a controlled substance along with being a convicted felon in possession of a hand gun. The subject was located and placed under arrest without incident. The photo attached is courtesy of the Jackson County Detention Center.
Charles Hill, 50 was charged with:
• Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (Indictment)
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Indictment)
• Reckless Driving (Indictment)
• Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance (Indictment)
• No Operators-Moped License (Indictment)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
