Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 24, 2021 at approximately 1:30 AM Clay County K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Leslie Hill, 24 of Henson Hollow. The arrest occurred on South Highway 11 when Deputy Brumley was conducting routine patrol when he located the above mentioned subject passed out inside the vehicle. Once contact was made with the subject he showed severe signs of intoxication and a white plastic baggie containing believed to be Methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle.
Leslie Hill, 24 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
