CCHS basketball and baseball coaches Glenn Gray and Jason Smith have added a talented individual to their programs, as Brandon Hillard makes the transition from Knox to Clay County. Hillard will be coaching as the 8th grade head basketball coach, while assisting Jason Smith on staff for CCHS baseball.
Hillard is beyond excited to make the move to coach and teach in Manchester. He and Smith have a long-standing relationship as coaches, as Hillard coached against Clay County during his tenure at KCHS as head baseball coach. Brandon expressed his excitement to not only coach but teach as well. “Jason Smith and I developed a friendship ten years ago,” said Hillard. “From that friendship we had always discussed what the possibilities could be if we worked together, instead of competing against each other.
“Along the way, I have developed several other friendships with community members and watched their student-athletes grow, play their careers, and go onto greater things after graduation. The opportunity to work with one of my best friends and someone that I could trust with my son's baseball future weighed heavily in the decision to seek and accept an opportunity with Clay County Schools.”
“Outside of the tradition and athletic culture of Clay County Schools, I have met and know several graduates of Clay County who have become very successful citizens,” added Hillard. “Whether that be in the medical profession, education, law, engineering, or a variety of trade professions. With that said, I am proud to be a part of the educational system in Clay County and have full confidence that my son will receive a quality education.”
Hillard will not only be re-united with Smith, Brandon, will also join Coach Gray and the Tiger basketball program to head up the 8th grade team. “Being a part of the basketball program and the opportunity to coach the 8th grade program is huge,” said Hillard. “I'm equally anxious to work with the student-athletes at the Middle School. The opportunity to work with student-athletes during the fundamental and developmental stages is always rewarding. It is my hope that any student-athlete that plays basketball during my time as 8th grade coach, will develop the hunger and passion to be one of the "next greats" in Clay County Basketball History. I believe it is critical to embrace the past as we build for the future. I will most certainly bring the same passion to this sideline as I will to the baseball diamond.”
Hillard also extended thanks to the Clay County Board of Education for making this possible. “I would like to personally thank the Board of Education, baseball and basketball programs, and administration for giving me and my family an opportunity to be a part of the Clay County School System. Go Tigers!”
