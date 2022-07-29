A social media post has confirmed the identity of the first known flood victim in the Oneida community.
Walter Hinkle was found dead on Crane Branch Thursday following the massive flooding that struck the area in the wee hours of that morning.
His great niece Kayla Davidson Jones made this post to her Facebook account Friday:
"My Great Uncle Walter passed away in the flood in Clay County. We are incredibly sad. He was a blessing to all who knew him. He loved and was loved. He is rejoicing in Heaven for sure. Everyone, Jesus loves you! John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you don’t know Jesus, please believe in Him and ask Him to be your Savior and obey Him. Jesus is all that matters in the end. Believe and trust Him. I know Uncle Walter would tell you that today if he were here."
A second victim was found on Ky. 1482 Thursday afternoon. She was an elderly female and her identity has not been released.
