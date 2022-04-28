A Clay County High School student recently received the top honor for GEAR UP.
Amanda Hinkle, daughter of Tiffany and Kevin Hinkle of Beech Creek, was picked to represent 11,000 students at the NCCEP/GEAR UP Youth Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. from July 17th-20th.
Hinkle submitted an application and an essay and was selected by a committee with no identifying information shown. This was a highly competitive application process which also included an in person interview.
The Youth Leadership Summit is very competitive and will provide student leadership training for high school students.
Hinkle was recently honored in a ceremony at Clay County High School for receiving the appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.