Hiram Bush, age 76 departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky. He was born on Wednesday, October 20, 1943 in Big Creek, Kentucky to Will and Lillie Jones Bush. He was a coal miner, lumberman and a member of the Morgan Branch Pentecostal Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Vickie Smith and her husband Homer, Tammy Petterson and her husband James and Michelle Brummett and her husband Banner, his grandchildren: James Paterson, Chris Patterson, Kennedy Patterson, Justin Smith, Cody Smith, Kaylin Smith, Destiny Brummett, Tonya Brummett and Haley Sams, 8 Great Grandchildren, his sister: Laura Smith and her husband Howard and his brother: Jesse Bush and his wife Ella.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Will and Lillie Bush, his wife Letha and his brothers and sisters: C. B. Bush, Sally Bush, John Bush and Nancy Whitaker.
Funeral Services for Hiram Bush will be conducted on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tim Reid and Rondall Westerfield will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Paces Creek Cemetery in the Paces Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
