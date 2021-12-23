Hiram J. Gilbert, age 100, of London, Kentucky passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at his residence. He was the father of Gary L. Gilbert of Tucson, Arizona. He is also survived by a special sister-in-law and caregiver, Nora Mathis of London, Kentucky; by his brothers and sisters in law, Loretta and husband Ted Eversole of London, Kentucky, Kathleen Bowling, Richmond Sizemore, Amos and wife Rose Sizemore, Andy and wife Deborah, Lonzo Sizemore, Oscar Sizemore, and Lonnie Sizemore all of Manchester, Kentucky, Mary Sizemore of Trafalgar, Indiana, Clarence and wife Jeanette Sizemore of Hamilton, Ohio, and Monroe Sizemore of Mooresville, Indiana. Although Hiram has only one child of his own-he claimed many nieces and nephews, those who helped to care for him and Eliza over the last few years: Tabitha, Ivy, Sarah, Kyle, Katie, Jenny, Penny, Abby, Melinda, Yvonne, Angela, Mary, Zack and many more. Special appreciation for the assistance of nephew and niece, Billy and Elizabeth Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Eliza (Sizemore) Gilbert; by his parents, Dave and Nora (Bowling) Gilbert; by his siblings, Dora Nolan, Martha Wilson, Lena Smith, Nathan, Carlo, George, Jeffie, Dave Jr., Joe, Paul, and two siblings who passed at birth. Hiram also leaves a host of many friends and loved ones to mourn his passing.
Hiram has been a servant of God in the Pentecostal Holiness faith since 1990 when he was healed from cancer and God saved his soul at the same time. His devotion to God has been a living testimony of a true born again Christian. His presence, musical and art talents will be missed at the Colony Holiness Church and family.
Funeral services for Hiram J. Gilbert were conducted Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the London Funeral Home Chapel with Amos Sizemore, Mark Poynter, and Jeff Mounce officiating. Burial followed at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park with DAV Chapter 158 Keavy in charge of military honors.
Masonic services were conducted with McKee Lodge #144 F & A.M.
