Hiram Williams, age 70 of Sandhill departed this life on Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home. He was born on Sunday, August 6, 1950 in Manchester to Tink and Fannie Mae Donaway Williams. He worked in the coal mines.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Willa Brandstuter Williams, his daughter: Peggy Wagers and Carl Jackson and his son: Hiram Anthony Williams. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Timothy Wagers, Victor Williams, Brad Holland, Chad Holland, Stacey Holland, Stephanie Holland, Daniel Sizemore and Robbie Sizemore as well as 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Arnold Williams, Shirley Williams and his wife Donna, Darrell Williams and his wife Alicia, George Williams, Junior Williams, Judy Smith and her husband Wayne, Ruby Williams and Ellen Collins and her husband Elmer Ray as well as a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Tink and Fannie Mae Williams, his children: Vickie Holland and Wilburn Williams, his brother: Pearl Williams and his sisters: Cassie Stewart, Mary Collins, Stella Williams and Sudie Henson.
Funeral Services for Mr. Hiram Williams will be conducted on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Williams Cemetery in the Chop Bottom Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
