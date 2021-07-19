Are you unemployed or looking for a new job! You definitely don't want to miss the Hire-A-Bration Job Fair being held here at EKU Manchester on Wednesday, July 21st from 10am-1pm! Multiple employers will be on site ready to HIRE! Representatives will also be available to offer info about Kentucky's $1500 Return to Work Incentive! See you Wednesday!

