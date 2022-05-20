In what has been described as a ‘life-changing day’ the community will come together on Monday, May 23rd for a major announcement regarding the future of Manchester and Clay County.
Governor Andy Beshear will join U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, Senate President Robert Stivers, and a host of officials to detail plans for a significant state and federal investment in Manchester.
The press conference will be held on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Manchester.
Jennifer Hancock, President, and CEO of Volunteers of America, says this will be a historic day.
“We truly believe this day will be remembered as a turning point for our community,” she said. “We will be announcing a substantial commitment to the growth and prosperity of Manchester, and I know you will leave this event energized, inspired and dedicated to a future that continues to become brighter.”
Following the announcement, a special signing ceremony between EKU and Somerset Community College will be held to bring the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) Program to Manchester.
Hancock noted this was the second major announcement this year regarding a better future for our community.
“Several months ago we gathered at EKU Manchester and made several significant announcements and promised more would be coming,” she said. “After Monday, you will see together we are about to do even more. With your partnership and support we can do anything!”
