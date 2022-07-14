Jailer Linda Smallwood and the Clay County Detention Center inmate crew heeded the call to action and cleaned the county’s most historical cemeteries.
The crew cleaned the Garrard Cemetery and the Hugh and Sarah White Cemtery, deemed as two of the most historical cemeteries in the county.
A recent story in The Enterprise detailing the county’s most historical cemeteries brought attention to the need of having them cleaned. When Jailer Smallwood read the article, she immediately directed her crews to the locations.
“We had never been asked to clean these before and did not know about the historical significance of each one,” she said.
The crew was treated to lunch by Superintendent William Sexton and the Clay Board of Education.
Smallwood said the cemeteries will now be on a regular rotation for cleaning each year.
“The history of our county needs preserved,” she said. “We are going to do our part in helping make sure these historic cemeteries are taken care of.”
