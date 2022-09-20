The first steps were taken in the revitalization of downtown Manchester as two buildings were purchased by the Manchester Tourism Commission.
Buildings commonly known as Bridge Street Apartments and the Maude Keith Building were officially signed over to the tourism commission as part of the upcoming renovation.
The purchase was made as part of the 1 Clay County initiative introduced by Senate President Robert Stivers in May.
The “1 Clay County” initiative features unprecedented and coordinated investment by the federal and state government in projects focused on developing downtown Manchester and the surrounding area. The plans are designed to attract new businesses, encourage growth and revitalize downtown Manchester.
“1 Clay County is the result you get when people who truly care about their community come together,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester during the announcement. “This is about creating jobs in an atmosphere that lifts individuals up, often times when they are at their lowest, and surrounds them with people who want to invest in them. This is also about building the infrastructure for local businesses to thrive and will make 1 Clay County a draw from all over the region.”
The “1 Clay County” announcement follows a series of announcements about new investments and initiatives in the past year. The Downtown Manchester Economic Development project, which is a collaboration among VOA, AdventHealth Manchester and other community-based, Clay County organizations, will create a cornerstone development for downtown Manchester revitalization through the rehabilitation of an 8,600 square foot building located at 200 Main Street.
What is now known as Bridge Street will become Jockey Street, the location’s original name, once the revitalization is completed.
The Bridge Street building was purchased for $180,000 and the Keith building $300,000, according to court records.
