(HARLAN, Ky.) – It was a historic evening in Harlan County on Friday night, as the Tigers decimated the Black Bears 42-20 for their first ever win at Harlan County! The win advanced Clay County to 4-1 overall, while being 1-0 in district play.
Quarterback Tate Rice led the way with a highly efficient game, passing 14-17 for 234 yards and three touchdowns. The recipient of those touchdowns, Tyson Wagers, led the high-powered Tiger receiving corps with five catches, 123 yards, and the three touchdowns. Lucas Allen scampered for 118 yards on 30 rushing attempts, while also notching two touchdowns of his own. Freshman Aiden Wagers also found the endzone on a goal line carry. The Tiger offense was balanced, powerful, and they’ve now posted over 40 points four weeks straight.
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore was thrilled with how his team performed in a hostile district game. “Our guys went into a very rowdy environment and were able to not let that distract them from going out there and playing to the best of their ability,” said Sizemore. “Anytime you go into a place that you have never won, that has to be on your mind and our guys done an exceptional job of pushing those thoughts out of their mind. We showed maturity, and physicality in this game, and that’s what it takes to win a big road game against a very tough district opponent that always puts a quality product on the football field.”
Clay County opened the contest with a bang, as Tyson Wagers exploded to the endzone, returning the opening kickoff for a score. “We could not have got off to a better start in the game after Tyson Wagers was able to run the opening kickoff back for a touchdown,” said Sizemore. “That got the momentum on our side early and even though we gave up a score on the ensuing possession our defense was pretty much lights out for the better part of the night. After getting out to such a big lead early our guys were forced to come out and drive the ball the length of the field late in the game to put it out of reach. We were very pleased with their determination on that drive and we definitely feel like our guys put forth the effort that it takes to be successful against a very tough district opponent.”
The Tiger defense stepped up in a big way, with Nate Taylor recovering a fumble, Aiden Carr notching two sacks, and Zach Saylor snagging a huge interception. The Tigers may be scoring at a record-setting pace, but they’re also defending better than in recent years, pitching two shutouts and slowing Harlan County down to a crawl.
The game plan devised and deployed by the Tigers worked like a charm. Offensively and defensively, Clay County was dialed in on both sides of the ball. “We were really pleased with the way our guys played on both sides of the ball,” said Sizemore. “After watching the previous games Harlan County had played, we knew it was going to take a special effort in order to limit their offense and our guys came out and done what we needed to do to have success. Offensively, we were very efficient in throwing the football and also driving the ball with our run game. We were able to get into very manageable situations and also hit some explosive plays that gave us the momentum throughout the night. Tate was honed-in throwing the football and our line protected well. Our receivers made explosive plays all over the field and our backs were able to move the chains on tough runs. All in all, it was a great effort from our guys all the way around and a special experience for them to be able to over there and say they were able to do something for the first time in our program’s history.”
The Tigers are slated to meet district and state powerhouse Johnson Central next, at Clay County. Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM, September 30th at Tiger Stadium.
Tate Rice – 14-17, 234yds, three touchdowns; Lucas Allen – 30 carries, 118yds, two touchdowns; Tate Rice – six carries, 22 yards; Aiden Carr – four carries, 16 yards; Jayden Woods – two carries, 13 yards; Aiden Wagers – two carries, 10 yards, one touchdown; Tyson Wagers – five catches, 123yds, three touchdowns; Zach Saylor – six catches, 64 yards; Jayden Woods – two catches, 19 yards; Brady Wolfe – 1 catch, eight yards.
