With the recent discussion of the Hoskins Cemetery relocation, many attempted to claim it was one of the most historical cemeteries in Clay County. Albeit it is old, but it’s not considered one of the most historical by any means, according to articles written by the late Charles House in issue of the Clay County Ancestral News.
House, an author, journalist, and historian, is the author of two books, “Heroes and Skallywags” and “Blame it on the Salt.” Both books document the early days and formation of Manchester and Clay County.
While President of the Clay County Historical Society, House wrote a series of stories about historical cemeteries in the county. He died in August of 2015.
According to the works published by House, the most historical cemeteries in Clay County are the Garrard Cemetery at Paces Creek, the Daugherty and Sarah White Cemetery near Goose Rock and the Hugh and Catherine White Cemetery off Barbourville Road.
Those three cemeteries have the descendants of the founding families of Clay County, the Whites and Garrard’s.
Both families were instrumental in forming Manchester and Clay County and were salt barons.
Last week we went looking for the cemeteries and found two of the three were barely visible. The Garrard Cemetery is completely covered in kudzu vines. The cemetery is only a “stone’s throw away”, according to House, from where General Theopolis Toulmin Garrard’s mansion was located. The Garrard family dwindled to almost zero following the death of General T.T. Garrard in 1902.
The oldest, yet remarkably well-preserved, gravestone in the cemetery is that of General Garrard’s father, Daniel (1770-1866). Daniel Garrard was as prominent as they came in his day, writes House. He was the son of Kentucky’s second (and third) Governor, James Garrard. Daniel came to the county in 1806 before it was even a county.
House says he came to the county to increase his fortune from the production of salt for which the area was becoming well-known throughout the state and in Virginia and Tennessee.
Only a year after he arrived, Daniel along with some others in the salt trade, including his colleague and sometimes rival, General Hugh White, was instrumental in the formation of Clay County.
Also buried at the cemetery is Daniel’s wife Lucinda (1790-1849).
With all the social media talk of preserving history within a cemetery, the Garrard Cemetery, within 150 yards of Dairy Queen, sits mired in obscurity and covered in kudzu.
House also wrote about the significance the White family had on Clay County and their two historical cemeteries.
He writes about the “White Family Cemeteries” and says, “The graves of the most historically significant family in Clay County history are hidden away in obscurity. Many are ravaged by nature and vandals. All are neglected by the living. Yet they are a testament to one of the most accomplished and powerful families that any county in the state of Kentucky has ever produced.”
Strong words that still ring true today. The Hugh and Catherine White Cemetery is only accessible now by ATV. We attempted to view the cemetery but was blocked by large trees that laid across the roadway. After a short walk, we found this cemetery to be overgrown and barely visible. Remnants of vandalism was obvious as House had written about previously.
House says, “The White’s couldn’t hold a candle to the Garrard’s in prestige when the two families moved to the banks of Goose Creek near the beginning of the 1800’s. But from the start the White’s outdid the Garrard’s in business acumen.”
Unlike the Garrard’s, descendants of the White family still live in Manchester and Clay County today.
The White legacy started in 1804 with the arrival of Hugh White, a sometime salt maker and mercantile store owner who came to the wilderness at the behest of his rich brother, James, according to House.
The story of Hugh White and the Garrard’s have been covered in House’s book “Heroes and Skallywags” that can be purchased through the Clay County Historical Society at clayfamilies.org.
House says it is somehow fitting that it took more than one cemetery to contain the larger-than-life Hugh White’s original brood. General White (1776-1856) has a small headstone that is still legible but was hard to find within the weeds.
Hugh and his brother James bought the old James Collins salt works on Collins Fork (Barbourville Road area) and quickly transformed it to a money-making enterprise. By 1807 they had bought into the county’s first commercial salt works, the Langford Works, at the site of present-day Manchester.
White also donated part of the land Manchester was built upon for its creation. He was also a brigadier general in the Kentucky Militia and a long-time justice of county courts.
The family now rests at the Hugh and Catherine White Cemetery and the Daugherty and Sarah White Cemetery. Of the two, the latter is much easier to access and much better in upkeep.
With the recent discussion of preserving historical cemeteries, hopefully those promoting it will take the charge and help preserve the most historical cemeteries within our county. But it will take more than just chatter on social media to make this happen.
In the meantime, our county’s most historical figures and their families will rest within cemeteries overgrown, abandoned, and forgotten by the living.
(Editor’s Note: Charles House’s articles in the Clay County Ancestral News appeared in 2010. Mr. House was a Navy veteran and graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a Fine Arts degree. Mr. House was editor of The London Sentinel-Echo newspaper for eight years and director of tourism in Laurel County. He moved to Florida and started designing and building sailboats and also open a graphic design studio and began teaching graphic design at Manatee Community College before returning home to Clay County in 2006. He is also the author of several books and is responsible for the renewed interest in the Clay County Historical Society.)
