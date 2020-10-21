The awards keep coming for the Clay County Historical Society!
The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) recently announced Clay County’s Historical Society as the winner of their Community Impact Award.
Winners are announced in various categories across the state and include a range of discipline from education to publication, along with several special awards.
The Community Impact Award is presented to an organization for providing long term engagement and expanded access to history and the humanities through community work.
The Kentucky Historical Society had this to say about the great work by our local historical soc iety:
“The Clay County Historical Society has sustained 35 years of engaging work. Last year, they opened a new exhibition, The Clay We Were Museum. They were instrumental in the installation of history banners in downtown Manchester, worked with Clay County High School to sponsor a visit from the History Mobile, and hosted workshops, programs, and book signings for the community. They also partnered with the City of Manchester, Manchester Tourism commission, Eastern Kentucky University Manchester, and grew their membership by over 100 new members. The Clay County Historical Society continues to bring the past alive for Clay County through strong partnerships with government, business, and community organizations.”
Appropriately billed as “A small town museum with a big city feel,” the museum is filled with hundreds of local treasures including Robert Baker’s journal from the War of 1812, the Garrard family piano from the 1830s, an 1840s locally manufactured salt kettle, and Robert Chesnut’s 1870s buckskin suit.
The awards will be presented at the Kentucky Historical Society’s Annual Meeting and History Awards celebration on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 7:00 pm. This virtual program will stream live on the KHS YouTube channel, featuring both live and pre-recorded segments, and will be posted on all KHS media outlets after the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.