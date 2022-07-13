"After a brief delay we are back for a tour of the Burning Springs and Sextons Creek areas. We invite you to experience Clay County’s rich history as we visit sites you have probably only read about!" -- Clay Historical Society
Travel with us along the famous Warrior’s Path and old Estill Road to Burning Springs and Sextons Creek. We will visit twenty-five points of interest including the Samuel Chesnut mansion, Old Joe Clark’s home, and the Francis Clark plantation. We stop at Possum Trot, home of famed historian Jess Wilson, and see the Wilson home where Union General S. P. Carter stayed during the Civil War. No tour of the area would be complete without stories of some of its infamous residents such as Henry Faulkner, Andrew Jackson Banks, and “Greasy Jim” Robinson. We will also include a bit of feud history as we visit the spots where Deputy Sheriff Will White lived and died at the hands of Tom Baker in 1898.
As always, we promise a real history experience with guides who are local, knowledgeable, and fun!
Ten tours are available. We are taking reservations for:
August 8 (Monday), 9 (Tuesday), 11 (Thursday), 12 (Friday), 13 (Saturday)
AND
August 22 (Monday), 23 (Tuesday), 25 (Thursday), 26 (Friday), 27 (Saturday)
Each tour lasts approximately 6 hours and will be limited to 10-12 persons. Tours depart from the Clay County Historical Society in downtown Manchester at 9:00 am and return at approximately 3:00 pm. Our passenger van is roomy and comfortable.
Tours are open to those 14 years of age and older. Average physical activity is required. Persons should be in good health, able to climb stairs, board a van, and walk reasonable distances – possibly over uneven ground.
Included in the tour: A brief tour of downtown Manchester, The Clay We Were Museum, Goose Creek Salt Works Pioneer Village, box lunch/drinks, and a group photo.
Email us at ccgnhs@gmail.com to make your reservation
