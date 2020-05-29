Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Sgt. John Inman arrested Bryan D. Cornett age 42 of London early Thursday morning May 28, 2020 at approximately 5:25 AM. The arrest occurred off US 25 approximately 10 miles north of London while deputies were investigating a non-injury traffic crash there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a silver Chevrolet pickup partially in the roadway on US 25 and no one in or around the vehicle. As deputies checked the immediate vicinity deputies were able to locate the driver who was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with leaving the scene of an accident; alcohol intoxication in a public place. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Laurel Sheriff’s Bailiff Jerry Poynter assisted on the case.
