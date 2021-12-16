Hobert Bowling, Jr. age 57 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Advent Health Manchester. He was the husband of Charlotte Branstutter Bowling, survivors include his daughter Sharon Bowling Hall and husband Bryan, his mother Lucy England Bowling, his special friend and caregiver Elonda Gray, grand daughter Destiny Deaton, grandchildren he loved as his own Haylie Henson, Kaylynn Jackson, Copeland Howard, Gracelynn Baker and Tyler Baker. He was the brother of Peggy Smallwood, Lonnie Bowling, Randall Bowling and Virgil Bowling. He was preceded in death by his father Hobert Bowling and sister Rena Sizemore.
Funeral Services for Hobert Bowling, Jr. will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday December 18, 2021 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Tony Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith - Sizemore Cemetery. The family of Hobert Bowling, Jr. will receive friends after 6:00 P.M. on Friday December, 17, 2021 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
