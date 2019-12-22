Mr. Hobert Dewayne Jones, age 53 of Manchester departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Tuesday, April 5, 1966 in Hamilton, Ohio to Cecil and Elsie Weaver Jones.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Sheila Maidon Jones, his children: Kacey Evans and her husband Sean, Kayla Jones, Karlie Williams and her husband Jake, 4 step-children: Tabitha Manley and her husband Troy, Mitchell Smith, Brittany Smith, Ashley Smith, his granddaughter that he loved as his own child: Raylynn Smith, 6 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren and these sisters: Cindy Baker, Teresa Webb and Stephanie Webb.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Elsie Jones, sister: Teeta Jones and his step-daughter: Amy Smith.
A celebration of life for Mr. Hobert Dewayne Jones was held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Roberts and Rev. Scotty Jewell presiding. He was laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
