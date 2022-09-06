Hobert Jackson, 71, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, September 4th, at his home.
Hobert was born in Oneida, KY on October 20, 1950, a son of the late Cleo and Clark Jackson. He was a member of the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church.
Hobert is survived by his children: Rhonda Gail Jackson of Richmond, Michael Lynn Jackson of Manchester, Tammy Jo Jackson and husband Josh Allen of Corbin, Jeffrey Aaron Jackson of Colorado, and Adrianna Hope Jackson and husband Steven of Manchester.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Brooke Dalrymple, Paige Dalrymple, Raven Dalrymple, Derek Jackson, Tori Makenzie Jackson, Emma Lynn Jackson, Tristan Sean Lewis, Gunner Jackson, and Gracelyn Jackson; and his great-grandchildren: Madlynn Blackburn, Caysen Jackson and Avery Jackson.
Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Pauline Jackson, Kathleen Jackson, H. Jackson, Calvin Jackson, Shirlene Jackson, Gary Jackson, and Debra Jackson Dalrymple; and special friends, Stacey Smith and Shawna Smallwood.
In addition to his parents, Hobert was preceded in death by the following grandchildren: Logan Bryce Lewis, Destiny Raven Jackson, and Zachary Michael Jackson; and the following brothers: Max Lee Jackson, Elvis Jackson, and Larry Jackson.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7th at the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church, with Charles Carnes and Leighman Messer officiating. Burial will follow at the Abe Jackson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th at the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
