Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 8. 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Leonard Holland, 59 of Smith and Holland Road. The arrest occurred off of South Highway 421 when Deputy Arnold was dispatched to a complaint of a male and female subject walking along side the highway apparently in a verbal argument. Upon making contact with the subject, he took off on foot and after a brief foot pursuit and struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. It was confirmed through dispatch that the subject had an active warrant out of Laurel and Clay County along with a Warrant of Arrest by Sheriff Detective Jeff Kelsey for his involvement in recent copper thefts along South Highway 66.
Leonard Holland, 59 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Warrant of Arrest
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (on Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
