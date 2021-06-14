Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on June 14, 2021 at approximately 4:00 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Michael Holland, 29 of Goose Rock. The arrest occurred on South Highway 11 when Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject alongside the highway. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had an active Indictment Warrant out of Laurel County. During the search, Deputy Brumley located suspected methamphetamine on the subject. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison.
Michael Holland, 29 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
