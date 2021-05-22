Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Michael L. Holland age 29 of Smith and Holland Rd., Manchester on Wednesday night May 19, 2021 at approximately 10:31 PM. The arrest occurred at a business off East Laurel Rd., approximately 10 miles east of London while Sheriff's investigators were conducting a drug investigation there and located this individual in possession of over 5 grams of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a glass pipe and an unknown substance on a folded up piece of paper. Michael Holland was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

