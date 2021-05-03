Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 3, 2021 at approximately 8:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Brandon Holland, 29 of Manchester. The arrest occurred off of South Highway 421 when Deputy Whitehead responded to a complaint of an individual possibly intoxicated. Upon arrival, Deputy Whitehead made contact with the subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence.
Brandon Holland, 29 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
