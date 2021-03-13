Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 10, 2021 at approximately 4:38 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Brandon Holland, 29 of Manchester. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Blackwell came into contact with the above mentioned subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. 

Brandon Holland, 29 was charged with:

• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you