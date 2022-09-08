MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Homecoming night was a firework show in Clay County as the Tigers lit up the Lynn Camp Wildcats during their 40-0 victory in the Shrine Bowl on Friday night. Highlighted by the efficient play of the Tiger offense, Clay was led by all its skill players. Tate Rice tossed 8/13 on passing with five touchdowns. Two went to Zach Saylor and one each to Tyson Wagers, Lucas Allen, and Luke Nicholson.
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore felt his team came ready to play on Friday night. “I thought our kids came out and played very efficiently on both sides of the ball,” said Sizemore. “We done the things that we needed to do in order to get out to a comfortable lead early and was able to get plenty of young players a lot of Friday night experience, which is always a good thing when you’re constantly looking for guys that may have the ability to step in and fill holes down the road. It was a great way to kick off the inaugural Clay County Shrine Bowl and also a great cap to a nice homecoming night.”
The Tigers scored on the opening play of the game on a deep route to Saylor, setting the tone for the rest of the contest. Clay’s bigger, faster receivers simply had their way with Lynn Camp, as Rice and Co. discovered the Clay County targets were mostly uncoverable. For perspective, Clay only rushed for 48 yards, which meant they absolutely took over thru the air. Rice only needed 177 yards thru the air in the win for the Tigers.
Coach Sizemore was all in all very happy with the win, and the effort of his team. “I thought our kids done an excellent job executing out there on the field,” said Sizemore. “We were able to get some big play scores by pushing the ball down the field, Tate Rice had a great night throwing for 5 touchdown passes. Zach Saylor and Tyson Wagers combined for three TD receptions. Lucas Allen had a nice TD reception out of the backfield, and it was awesome to see Luke Nicholson get into the end zone on his first career touchdown reception. We also had several nice plays by Brady Wolfe, Brayden Fultz, Aiden Carr, and Jaiden Woods and on top of that our offensive line controlled the game. Defensively, we had a huge pick six by Tyson Wagers early. Caleb Bennett, Brayden Fultz, and Jonah Taylor had a great night at the linebacker spot and our guys on the defensive line were tough to block all night which led to a great night defensively for our guys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.