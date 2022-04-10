March went out like a lion in Oneida. As I’m sure most of our county did, with wild winds and unusually warm weather. OBI had a roof that was damaged to one of their oldest buildings, Sparks gym. Wind can be scary, and do a lot of damage in a short amount of time.
March winds, April showers and May flowers. It’s certainly that time, but it’s not all bad. In April, we have Easter, the farmers market is opening, people will begin to get out and stir around, attending events and enjoying the fresh air and sunshine. Speaking of getting out... have you been to the grocery lately? Wow. The prices are going up by the week. I feel so honored to live in a place where we have local homegrown food available. Did you know that in our little town, we have many local beef distributors? We can purchase our meats at the store, but buying local not only gives us a better assurance of the quality of the foods that we consume, but it also helps our local economy.
Our local farmers are working hard to produce the things we need. Where would we be without them? We have several in our county alone...support them if you can! We also have many soybean fields in our area. When I was little, it seemed that tobacco was grown everywhere, that also provided work for our people.
Soybeans are in a lot of the foods we eat, and many are grown right here in Clay County. My husband says that he believes the most under appreciated folks are the the farmers and truckers, and where would we be without either? Guess what else we have here in our little town? Bee keepers! Do you know how important bees are to our thriving? They pollinate a third of our food. Including numerous crops that grow the food to be fed to cattle. Honey is also a natural healer.
I would list all of the things that honey is good for but that may take a while. Local honey is good for not only healing wounds but asthma as well. Without bee’s.... where would we be? We are very fortunate to live in a place that we can farm, we have the land and environment to do so. Maybe you’ve never raised a garden but would like to.
You live in the perfect place! Maybe you just want to eat healthier, you live in the perfect place to do that too!! I’ll leave you on this note, we have the ability to rise above what we country folk are labeled as. We are labeled as unintelligent, unhealthy and poor. I for one, love where I live. We should get out and exercise more.
We have parks to walk at. We have the great outdoors that are free for us to get out and enjoy. And we have healthy options if we just open up to it.
We aren’t ignorant, our people know how to thrive and that’s awesome in my opinion. And we have good people in our town. Willing to help our neighbors when situations arise. City folk barely know their neighbors. Help your locals out if you can. Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much. - Helen Keller
