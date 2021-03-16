Burglary charges were levied against a Wurtland, Kentucky man by Clay County Sheriff Detective Jeff Kelsey.
Donald Burns, 44, was charged with burglary 2nd and 3rd degree after he was allegedly caught taking items from a shed at a home on Upper Teges Creek Road and at another home nearby Monday night.
The homeowners at both residences (Ashley Jasper and Fred Morgan) say they saw Burns taking items and he fled.
Detective Kelsey along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, worked quickly in apprehending Burns.
