Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 2, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard along with CSO Shawn Curry arrested Johnathan Sizemore, 34 of Hog Skin Road. The arrest occurred when Sgt. Gabbard was dispatched to a complaint on Paces Creek Road of homeowners who had someone at gun point. Upon arrival, Sgt. Gabbard conducted an investigation at which time determined the above-mentioned subject was actively burglarizing the outbuilding on the property when the homeowner confronted the above- mentioned subject and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement could show up. It was noted that the subject showed signs of being intoxicated and later admitted to taking methamphetamine earlier this date. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith.
Johnathan Sizemore, 34 was charged with:
• Burglary 3rd Degree
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
