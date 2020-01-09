Mr. Homer Barrett, age 64 departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born on Tuesday, September 20, 1955 in Oneida, Kentucky to the union of Hubert and Bertha Lovins Barrett. He was a salesman at Tincher-Williams Chevrolet, former salesman for Don Franklin Ford for 20 years, retired from Wal-Mart after 40 years, the manager of the Barrett Family Ministries since 1989 and a member and Assistant Pastor at the Word of Faith Pentecostal Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Lori Barrett, his grandchildren: Cassidy and Landon, his sisters: Betty Barrett, Brenda Hensley and her husband Lonnie and Louise Edwards and her husband Delbert, as well as his brothers: Garnett Barrett and his wife Courtney and Paul Barrett and his wife Freda.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Hubert and Bertha Barrett, his brother: Carl Barrett and his sisters: Mayme Gray, Wilma Barrett and Barbara Sue Barrett.
A celebration of life for Mr. Homer Barrett will be conducted on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM at the Word of Faith Pentecostal Church in the Pittsburg Community of Laurel County, Kentucky. Bro. Roger Hoskins and Rev. Joey Burns will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Hensley Cemetery in the Oneida Community.
The family will receive friends and loves ones on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Word of Faith Pentecostal Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
