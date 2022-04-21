Homer Davidson age 69 of London, Kentucky passed away on Monday - April 18, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife; Sallie Webb Davidson, his children; Angela Davidson - Wilson and husband Donald and Todd Roberts, his grandchildren; Jacob Cole and Nathan Todd, his sisters and brothers; Roxie Gregory and husband Ray, Lawrence "Bus" Davidson and wife Charlene, Charlie "Thumb" Davidson and wife Amelia, Hughie Davidson, Gilbert Davidson and wife Kathy, Charlotte Ann Smith and husband David, Sandra Lee White, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Frank and Ella Carnahan Davidson, a brother Frank Davidson, Jr. and two sisters; Helena Davidson and Mallie Mallis.
Funeral services for Homer Davidson will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday - April 21, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Kenneth Felty officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. The family of Homer Davidson will receive friends and loved ones from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral time of 2:00 P.M. on Thursday - April 21, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
