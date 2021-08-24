Homer “Horseshoe” Henson, age 75 departed this life on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Hazard ARH Medical Center. He was born on Saturday, September 1, 1945 in Hyden, Kentucky to Jim and Bessie (Smith) Henson. He was a coal truck driver.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Ellen (Sizemore) Henson; and these children: Bessie Jones and her husband Frank, Ella Roark and her husband Don, Kathy Gilliam, Billy Joe Henson and his fiancé Ashley, Jennifer Collins and her husband Jamie, Jonathan Henson and his wife Kayla, Lisa Lovins and her husband Shannon, Charlie Henson and his wife Kathy, Sharon Pugalee, Karen Beckner and her husband Gary and 29 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Bessie Henson; three sons: Jim Junior Henson and Homer Lee Henson and Jimmy Henson and these brothers and sisters: Charlie Henson, Junior Henson, Janice Henson; and his granddaughter: Francheska Jones and his great granddaughters: Elizabeth Hicks and Aribella Lovins.
Funeral services for Homer Henson will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 1 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ryan Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation for Homer Henson will be Tuesday, August 24 from 6-9 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
The family requests everyone please wear a mask.
