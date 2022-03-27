Homer Smith was born on May 23, 1953, in Clay County, Kentucky, the son of the late Harvey Smith and Stacy Smith. He is survived by two children, Lynn Smith and husband Tony, and Shannon Smith and wife Brooke; three siblings, Ray Smith and wife Brenda, Myrtle Smith, and Paralee Gray; four grandchildren Amanda Hensley and husband Richard, Robert Smith and wife Samantha, Parker and Andy Smith; five great-grandchildren Eli, Jacob, Scotty, Brayden, Aubriana; and a dear close friend William Raymond Hale; plus, a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son Scotty Wayne Smith; his brothers Earl, Jesse, Coy, Frank, Robert, Manuel, Cecil, Luke, and Ray; his sisters Annie and Lily.
Homer Smith departed this life on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 30th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Treadway Cemetery on Jacks Branch.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
