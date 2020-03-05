Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 4, 2020 at approximately 11:50 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Daniel Horne, 44 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatch to a complaint on the above mentioned subject in reference to him being in the middle of the roadway possibly intoxicated. Upon Deputy Brumley making contact, the subject attempted to flee on foot to get away from Deputy Brumley. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject then turned on Deputy Brumley and became combative. After the struggle and the subject was placed under arrest, he began kicking the back doors of Deputy Brumley patrol car. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson.
Daniel Horne, 44 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Resisting Arrest
• Fleeing Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot)
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
