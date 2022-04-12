A Horse Creek man died Monday in a two-vehicle accident on Ky. 80 in Laurel County.
Laurel Sheriff's Traffic Crash Reconstructionist Lt. Chris Edwards is investigating a two-vehicle single fatality traffic crash which occurred on East Laurel Rd.(Ky 80) in London at approximately 1:50 PM.
The investigating Reconstructionist reports that apparently a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on KY 80 traveled across the centerline in a slight curve and struck a Freightliner truck head-on causing a fatal injury to the driver of the Tahoe and critical injuries to a passenger in the Tahoe. The driver of the truck was uninjured. The two drivers were identified as:
- the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe – Joseph Gary Smith, 60, of Manchester, pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. A passenger was airlifted to UK med center with critical injuries.
- The driver of the Freightliner truck was identified as John D. Philpot age 45 of London – no injuries reported.
