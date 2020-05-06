Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. John Inman along with K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Justin Taylor with assistance from KSP Trooper Logan Howell and Trooper Jake Roberts arrested two individuals early Wednesday morning May 6, 2020 at approximately 1:01 AM. The arrests occurred off Farley
Road and off Jackson Road near East Bernstadt, after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint at a residence off Farley Road. Upon arrival at the residence on Farley Road, deputies learned that damage had allegedly been done to the residence there and a heavy duty cast iron
stove taken out of the residence. A suspect had apparently left the scene in a white colored Chevrolet Cavalier traveling toward Gamecock Road several miles away. Troopers had observed a white colored vehicle in the vicinity. A short time later Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Gary Mehler
observed the suspect vehicle off Jackson Road near Gamecock Road and conducted a traffic stop locating Jamie Allen Hoskins driving the vehicle with an unrestrained juvenile in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Deputy Mehler noted detecting a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver and conducted an investigation determining that he was under
the influence. In addition, a 911 hangup call originating from an address on Littontown Road led to the discovery of the reported stolen stove.. As a result of the investigation, Jamie Allen Hoskins brother Shannon Hoskins was also arrested regarding the burglary and vandalism of the residence on Farley Road from the earlier complaint. The two arrested individuals were identified
as:
• Jamie Allen Hoskins age 40 of East Bernstadt charged with burglary – second-degree; criminal mischief – first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle.
•Shannon Hoskins age 35 of East Bernstadt charged with burglary – second-degree; criminal mischief – first-degree.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.