The relocation of Hoskins Cemetery by the Clay County Board of Education came to a close this week.
All graves have now been moved to Manchester Memorial Gardens, a perpetual care cemetery and three private cemeteries, as requested by the descendants.
Monuments have been ordered for Memorial Gardens and should be installed in coming months, according to board officials. Monuments at the private cemeteries will be installed in coming days-weather permitting.
The process was a very diligent one as all precautions were taken according to state law.
Headstones not being utilized are being stored by the board of education.
Research is being done to determine who legally has a right to claim the headstones that could not be used. They will remain stored until a determination is made.
