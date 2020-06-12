Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on June 10, 2020 at approximately 6:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Jimmy Hoskins, 24 of Manchester. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley responded to an auto accident. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley conducted an investigation at which time determined the subject was under the influence.
Jimmy Hoskins, 24 was charged with:
• Operating Motor vehicle under the influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC
• No Registration Plate
• No Registration Receipt
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator license
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to maintain required insurance
• Menacing
• Improper Registration Plate
• Obstructing a Highway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.