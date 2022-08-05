Following an extensive investigation Laurel Sheriff's detectives and deputies, Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Hunter Disney arrested a burglary and arson suspect alleged to have been involved in burglaries, and the arson of a residence at numerous locations throughout Laurel County including Muncie McQueen Road, Winding Blade Road, and Mitchell Creek Road during the month of July.
At one residence a video surveillance system captured a picture of the suspect vehicle and information was developed on possible suspects. Armed with this information, a search warrant was obtained for a residence off Slate Lick Church Road approximately 5 miles east of London belonging to Shannon Hoskins.
During the execution of the search warrant numerous items stolen in the burglaries was found at the residence including a weedeater, case knives, tackle boxes, fishing poles, power tools, a spy point camera and a chainsaw. As a result, Shannon Hoskins age 37 of Slate Lick Church Rd., London was charged with arson first-degree; burglary first-degree; three counts of burglary third-degree; receiving stolen property. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting on the investigations for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Lt. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson, K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Detective Brad Mitchell. Also assisting on the arson investigation was retired KSP arson investigator Pat Alford who assisted the fire department’s investigation into the fire. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that as a result of cooperation from area residents, along with an extensive investigation from his detectives and deputies numerous burglaries and thefts in the area were solved. Other arrests could occur as the investigation continues by the case officer Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed.
