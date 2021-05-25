Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 24, 2021 at approximately 7:30 AM Clay County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Jimmy Hoskins, 25 of FalMouth. The arrest occurred on Memorial Drive when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. During initial contact with the above mentioned subject it showed severe signs of impairment. Through investigation it was determined the subject was under the influence of intoxicants.
Jimmy Hoskins, 25 was charged with:
• Improper Registration Plate
• Failure to Wear Seat Belt
• No Registration Receipt
• Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• License to be in Possession
• Failure to or Improper Signal
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alc/Drugs/Etc.
