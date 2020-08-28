Area resident and retired educator Ralph Hoskins today filed a lawsuit in Leslie Circuit Court against Frontier Nursing University (FNU) demanding the return of the iconic 15th century stained glass window that was removed from St. Christopher’s Chapel on FNU’s campus in Hyden. FNU has said it plans to install the window at its facility in Versailles, Kentucky.
Hoskins, who previously served as superintendent of Leslie County Schools, said he was motivated to file the lawsuit after he saw repeated statements and press releases, but no action, from political leaders.
“Removing that window from Hyden is like taking the Statue of Liberty from New York,” Hoskins said.
“I was delivered by a Frontier Nursing Service nurse when I was born on Double Creek in Clay County in the 1950’s, and I grew up holding Mary Breckinridge and her nurses in great reverence. FNU’s action shows a total lack of respect for Ms. Breckinridge’s legacy and for the people and place she devoted her life’s work to. I truly think FNU did this because they think Eastern Kentucky doesn’t matter and that it would be easy to put one over on the people of Hyden and Leslie County. But I’m fighting back,” said Hoskins.
Hoskins said that the chapel was built with donations from area residents in 1960 specifically to house and showcase the 15th century stained glass window depicting St. Christopher. The window was a treasured gift to Mary Breckinridge from her relative Dr. Preston Pope Satterwhite.
“Somebody needed to do something, and now we will look forward to our day in court,” Hoskins said.
