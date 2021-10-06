Governor Andy Beshear appointed the daughter of Price "P.C." Hoskins to fulfill his term as magistrate of district two.
Sonya Hoskins Gray, of Lyttleton, received the call Wednesday afternoon. She will be the first-ever female magistrate in Clay County.
Gray will be sworn in Thursday morning at 9 a.m. and attend her first meeting at 10 a.m., a special called meeting by the fiscal court.
A full story on the appointment will be in the next issue of The Enterprise!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.