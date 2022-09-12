Deputy Jeremy Gabbard didn’t know what to think when he encountered a man said to be digging up his son from a roadway ditch line.
Gabbard was dispatched to a possible intoxicated male laying in the ditch line on Ky. 149 at Ice House Road.
“When I arrived I viewed the male subject talking to himself and pulling up grass and dirt from the ditch line,” Gabbard said. “I asked him what he was doing and he stated he was digging up his deceased son to talk to him.”
Gabbard was familiar with the subject and identified him as Dean Hoskins, 71, of Hwy. 149.
Hoskins went on to tell the officer, “there was children buried everywhere up and down the road.”
Gabbard administered a field sobriety test and it showed Hoskins was impaired.
“He got up out of the ditch and started talking to the ground and telling his son to get up out of the dirt and talk to him before he went to jail,” Gabbard said.
After placing Hoskins in the back of his patrol car, he started having a conservation with someone that wasn’t there.
“He was arguing and telling the invisible person to hit him several times,” Gabbard said. “He then started hitting on my cage in rage towards the invisible person.”
The deputy contacted a relative of Hoskins and was told the man was “on drugs and has violent tendencies.”
“She stated he was homeless and usually stayed at a home on Belles Fork Road,” Gabbard said. “She said that none of his family will help him because of his drug usage and aggression.”
Hoskins was charged with public intoxication.
