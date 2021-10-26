(Oneida, Ky., Dec. 1)—Most of the time, Miss Barbara Thurlow, R.N. finds it easy to smile as she goes about her work bringing health and sanitation to isolated mountain families in Clay and Owsley counties.
But she wasn’t smiling that cold November day when her mobile nursing unit, a well-equipped station wagon with four-wheel drive, got stuck in a foot or more of water on Newfound Creek.
Snow flew in her face as she climbed out of the vehicle and into the creek.
The vehicle couldn’t move until she got it shifted into four-wheel drive; and at that particular time, the only way she could manage the change was to twist the hub caps.
Shivering as she waded from wheel to wheel, the young nurse became aware that she had an audience. Looking up from her work, she saw a man on a mule, grinning at her from the bank.
“How’s the water today?” the man chortled. Miss Thurlow glared back at him and went right on twisting the hub caps.
27 beds
Driving her mobile unit up and down creek beds in places where there are no roads is nothing unusual for the little nurse who operates out of the Oneida (locally pronounced Oneeda) Mountain Hospital.
The 27-bed hospital at Oneida, 17 miles from Manchester, was taken over by the Seventh Day Adventists as a mountain medical-missionary center. It is one of the 265 hospitals and clinics operated by the church all over the world.
The Seventh Day Adventists are deeply religious, serious and missionary-minded. Wherever they start a mission station, they open a hospital or clinic.
The latest addition to the church’s Oneida facilities is the mobile nursing unit, provided by the Appalachian Fund and operated by the hospital.
The object of the mobile unit, as explained by Herbert Atherton, general manager of the hospital, is to bring sanitation and simple nursing methods into the homes of mountain people and teach them to make use of the simple things at hand. The nurse operator carries instructions on the care of newborn infants, convalescents and the chronically ill. And she lectures on general hygiene.
The Seventh Day Adventists want their mountain hospital to become a medical center fed by small clinics at Booneville, Buckhorn, Big Creek and other communities in the general area. The nearest hospital is now at London, 42 miles away.
The Oneida Institution has an excellent operating room, X-ray department, laboratory, pharmacy, sterilizing room, kitchen, labor room and nursery. The nursery has five bassinets and three incubators for premature babies.
Besides Miss Thurlow, who works in the hospital when she’s not out with the mobile unit, the hospital is staffed by the chief nurse, Miss Beatrice Richardson, a full-time physician, Dr. Warren L. Smith and a laboratory and X-ray technician, Thomas B. Withers, who also serves as the pharmacist.
Assisted by Wife
For surgical work, the hospital calls in another member of the church, Dr. Caleb Chu, who is stationed at Booneville. A Chinese medical missionary to the Kentucky mountains, Dr. Chu is assisted by his wife, a registered nurse and registered anesthetist.
The Oneida hospital building was erected in 1925 with $50,000 collected a little at a time, by a New York woman, the late Dr. C. Adeline McConville, who dreamed of a hospital in the hill country. She was attracted to Eastern Kentucky by the eloquent plea of the late James Anderson Burns, widely known as “Burns of the Mountains.” He was the man who founded the Oneida Baptist Institute in 1900 and spent his life trying to help his people.
Dr. McConville, however, never lived to see the hospital in operation.
Doctors and surgeons were not interested in moving to such an out-of-the-way place.
Finally, the hospital was turned over to the State, which operated it as a maternity center until 1953. It lay idle until it was taken over by the Seventh Day Adventists.
Owes Debt to Britton
More than anyone else, the Oneida hospital owes its existence to an Oneida visionary, Tom Britton, veteran schoolteacher, three-term member of the Kentucky House of Representatives and one-time Clay County agricultural agent. Britton and the Rev. Dr. Robert McClure of Buckhorn are the hospital’s trustees now.
Britton did his best to get the hospital back in operation but was unsuccessful until the Seventh Day Adventists agreed to try, if $5,000 was raised locally, Britton raised the money, a little at a time. The largest donation was $50.
With the $5,000 raised by Tom Britton and more than $20,000 of their own funds, the Seventh Day Adventists moved in.
The newcomers had a job on their hands. The building had to be repaired and rewired. A power plant and water plant were needed. Equipment was needed. The hospital had to be staffed.
People in the community donated their labor and their time. They brought in vegetables to help feed the workers. A staff was recruited—at salaries less than half what hospital personnel are paid almost everywhere else and the institution finally began operating little more than a year ago.
Costs Are Less
The mountain people, a little suspicious of the strangers at first, are coming to realize the advantage of having a hospital in their community and it doesn’t cost nearly as much as most hospitals charge for service.
About half of the people who use the hospital are charity patients, according to Atherton. No one needing hospitalization or medical care are turned away.
“You can’t turn your back on sick people,” he said.
The hospital chaplain is a Seventh Day Adventist minister, Elder Fenton G. Hibben. He spends most of his time, however, visiting people in their homes back in the hills.
The hospital’s medical library and many valuable surgical instruments were donated by Dr. B.F. Robinson, of Lexington, who was born and reared in Clay County, just a few miles from Oneida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.