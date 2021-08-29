FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky continues to get hit hard by the delta variant of COVID-19, rapidly putting the state’s hospitals in a critical and dire situation, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
On Friday, he noted that the number of Kentuckians in the hospital has increased daily over the past 43 days, setting records for hospitalizations, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, and is just getting worse.
“I can report that over half of all of our hospitals, 50 of 96, are reporting critical staffing shortages,” Beshear said, and cited an example at a healthcare facility in Glasgow. “We are seeing things like T. J. Sampson Hospital, which ran out of ventilators, meaning every ventilator they had for healthcare, had somebody on it. The state was able to deliver more, but it shows you the level of seriousness.”
Fortunately, there is some help on the way. On Thursday, he announced a Kentucky National Guard deployment beginning Sept. 1, of seven teams that will be helping out a three to five hospitals, and that he has request a nurse strike team of 100 members from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
While he hasn’t yet heard back from FEMA on that request, he announced Friday that he had gotten the okay for three EMS strike teams, which have now entered the state.
“These teams, which are five advanced life support ambulances and 30 personnel, will be operating out of three cities, Louisville, Prestonsburg and Somerset, to begin with. In Prestonsburg and Somerset, they are going to be helping out on regular emergency runs. That’s because the staffing is short in those areas because of COVID, and it’s become a challenge.”
